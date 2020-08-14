Fire hits 3 homes on SE Wilson Avenue in Bend

Fire

(Update: Adding photo; Wilson Avenue closed to non-local traffic)

Initial reports indicate all residents evacuated

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two and possibly three homes were burning Friday afternoon on or near Southeast Wilson Avenue in Bend.

The initial call came in around 3:50 p.m. of a fire at a home in the 600 block of Southeast Wilson Avenue.

Bend Fire tweeted around 4 p.m. that crews were "on scene of a structure fire with two houses on fire and a possible third."

Initial reports from the scene indicated all residents evacuated and that at least one house fire was in the attic, with flames coming from the roof.

Police closed Wilson Avenue from Third Street to the railroad tracks, except for local traffic.

NewsChannel 21 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they become available.