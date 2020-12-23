Fire destroys 2 mobile homes, damages 2 others at park in southern Bend

Fire

(Update: New info from Bend Fire official

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two homes were destroyed by a fire and two others were damaged Wednesday night at at a mobile home park in southern Bend, officials said. Police officers dragged an elderly man to safety from one of the threatened homes.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the Sisters Mobile Home Park on Parrell Road, police Sgt. Rob Emerson said.

First-arriving officers found the fire had spread to two other homes, Emerson said. Officers began evacuating neighboring homes.

One of the threatened homes was occupied by an elderly, non-mobile man, Emerson said. Police entered the home and dragged the man to safety. Fire officials said the siding on that home had begun to melt from the heat of the nearby fire.

Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said the fire destroyed two mobile homes and two outbuildings, also causing minor damage to two other homes and a vehicle.

A power line was downed by the fire. Derlacki said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but that it appeared to be accidental, possibly electrical, as there were reports of some power problems about an hour before the blaze broke out.

Bend Fire & Rescue arrived on scene and had the fire out in about 20 minutes, and extended to at least one other structure.

Emerson said there were no known injuries to the occupants.

Fire crews and officers were on scene investigating the fire and providing assistance to displaced occupants. The American Red Cross also was contacted to assist.