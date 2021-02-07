Barking dog alerts residents to trailer fire near Redmond; burst water line puts it out

Fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The barking family dog alerted residents to a fire in their mobile home west of Redmond early Sunday morning – and a melted, burst water line put most of the blaze out, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the fire at the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park in the 7000 block of Highway 126W, Captain Ken Brown said.

The first units to arrive found a small fire in the area of the dryer vent, contained within an exterior wall of the mobile home, Brown said.

The adult male resident and an infant were alerted to the fire by the family dog barking. Smoke detectors were present, Brown said, but did not activate.

After ensuring everyone was out of the home, fire crews entered, breached the wall space and put out any remaining fire.

There was minimal damage to the walls and surrounding structural supports because the fire melted a water line, which burst and put out the majority of the blaze, the fire captain said.

The lone adult occupant was evaluated by firefighter-paramedics for non-life-threatening medical issues, Brown said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Losses were estimated at $2,000 to the building and contents.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents and provide needed shelter and supplies, Brown said.