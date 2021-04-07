Late-night fire destroys SW Bend home, scene of three alleged homicides

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire late Tuesday night destroyed a southwest Bend home where authorities said a hatchet-wielding resident now charged with three counts of murder allegedly killed two men, weeks after a fatal Christmas day assault at the home.

Firefighters were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire at a manufactured home in the 60000 block of Granite Drive, in the Romaine Village subdivision.

The source and cause of the fire are under investigation, Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey said Wednesday. She said security was posted overnight, and fire and police criminal investigators would be back working at the scene Wednesday.

The home’s one occupant was assisted by American Red Cross disaster response, McConkey said.

Randall Kilby, jailed without bail on three murder charges, lived at the home with his mother and with the (unrelated to them) two brothers, Jeffrey and Benjamin Taylor.

Authorities said Kilby told police on Christmas Day that Daphne Banks had fallen and hit her head, but the evidence did not back that. He was arrested on an assault charge that day, but the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, still gathering evidence, did not file charges and he was released. Days later, Banks was taken off life support at St. Charles Bend.

DA John Hummel said later that statements Kilby made when he was arrested in the double-killing provided the needed evidence to bring the murder charge in that case. Kilby's plea entry in both cases is scheduled for May 27.

Hummel said Kilby's mother mouthed the word "help" to a neighbor when out for a walk with her son the day after the killings. Another neighbor said she walked up to her house and said someone was murdered in her home and her son was involved. Kilby's mother let police inside, where the men's bodies were found.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday morning the neighborhood usually is a quiet one, but she's felt uneasy ever since the killings.

