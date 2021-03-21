Two bodies found in SW Bend manufactured home; suspect in custody

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two bodies were found Sunday afternoon in a southwest Bend manufactured home and a suspect has been detained, police said. The incident occurred on the same street where a woman was fatally injured in a Christmas Day assault, but police would not confirm a connection to that case.

Officers were called to the 60000 block of Granite Drive in the Romaine Village neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. on a report of suspicious circumstances, Lt. Juli McConkey told NewsChannel 21 at the scene.

“Once we arrived, we located two deceased people inside,” McConkey said. “We do have one person detained and in police custody.” She could not provide more details, but did say the person was not at the scene when they were detained.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was called in to investigate, along with the Oregon State Police Forensics lab. Granite Drive was blocked off with crime scene tape while the on-scene investigation was underway; McConkey said she did not know how long that would take.

Family members have been notified regarding the deaths, McConkey said.

The police spokeswoman confirmed the home was on the same block, but would not yet speak to neighbor reports it was the same house where Daphne Banks, 43, suffered fatal injuries in an assault on Dec. 25. She was removed from life support at St. Charles Bend in early January.

Randall Kilby, 35, had called 911 to say Banks had fallen and hit her head, but police determined the injuries weren’t consistent with what he told police, and Kilby was arrested on a second-degree assault charge.

Kilby was later released, and court records show no formal charges have been filed in that case. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in January that Kilby could face a murder charge, depending on the results of an autopsy and other forensic evidence, crucial because there apparently were no other witnesses to what occurred.