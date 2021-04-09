Weed burning sparks fire that destroys Crooked River Ranch home

Fire

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Crooked River Ranch home was destroyed Friday by a fire that was sparked by residents’ outdoor weed burning that spread under the home’s deck to the home, an official said.

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue crews were called around 9:35 a.m. to the home in the 14300 block of Southwest Buckhorn Place, Assistant Fire Chief Sean Hartley said.

The first crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the rear of the house and began a defensive fire attack, transitioning to an offensive attack inside the home when more crews arrived.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The fire official said several crews stayed on scene for several hours, performing salvage and overhaul.

The residents evacuated the home and the fire caused no injuries, Hartley said. They did not request Red Cross disaster assistance. The home is considered a total loss, valued at an estimated $189,000. A value was not available for the contents.

Hartley said it wasn't windy at the time the residents were doing some outdoor weed burning around the house.

"It got up under the deck, and got up under the house -- and there she went," he said. The residents tried to stop the spreading blaze but could not and called 911.

"Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue does not recommend the burning of

weeds near structures or other combustible materials," Hartley said in a news release. "If performing burning of weeds away from structures and

other combustibles, ensure that the fire is extinguished completely."