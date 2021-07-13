Fire damages 2 SW Redmond homes; no injuries reported

Fire

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire heavily damaged one southwest Redmond home and spread to a neighboring home Tuesday morning, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 6:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3300 block of Southwest 35th Street, with Bend Fire providing mutual aid support as well.

Battalion Chief Ken Brown told told NewsChannel 21 on scene the fire caused no injuries. He said the fire began on the exterior of one home, damaging the roof and side of the garage, then spread to the home next door.

The blaze put up a smoke plume visible for miles.

We'll have more details as available