Idanha grass fire stopped after prompting Level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation notice

Fire

IDANHA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fast-moving grass fire in the town of Idanha on Tuesday afternoon prompted a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation alert for the town that was kept in place after the three-acre blaze was contained, authorities said.

The fire broke out in grass and brush on a vacant lot across from the town’s city hall, about four miles east of Detroit along Highway 22, the Statesman Journal reported.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies said the Level 2 evacuation notice would remain in place until fully extinguished. The Idanha-Detroit Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry crews contained the fire and were conducting mop-up, cooling any remaining hot spots.

Idanha escaped was barely touched by wildfires nearly a year ago that caused heavy damage to other cities including Detroit, Gates and Mill City, the newspaper reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, deputies said.