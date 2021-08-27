Fire destroys group of 3 camp trailers in rural Crook County, outside fire district

Fire

Cause of blaze on Terrible Trail Road under investigation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed a group of three camp trailers Thursday off Terrible Trail Road, 25 miles south of Prineville, in an area outside Crook County Fire & Rescue’s district, sheriff’s deputies said.

Crook County 911 dispatchers received several calls shortly before 10 a.m. about the structure fire in the 18000 block of Southeast Terrible Trail Road, Sergeant Mitch Madden said.

Deputies arrived to find the fire contained to a small area, Madden said. Area residents, a rangeland fire protection association and a BLM-Prineville engine crew responded and kept the blaze from spreading to nearby brush and juniper trees.

Madden said it was determined that three camp trailers, close in proximity, had caught fire and were a complete loss. The owner and resident of the property was not home at the time.

Investigators from Crook County Fire & Rescue, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing, Madden said. At this time, the cause of the fire is not known.