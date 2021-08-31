Bend fire officials advise precautions to take with lithium-ion batteries

Fire

Two Bend garage fires were sparked by them this year

BEND, Ore (KTVZ )-- Lithium-ion batteries can, in some situations, ignite fires, including a recent one that destroyed a detached garage and damaged a home in Powell Butte, but there's no easy alternative to replace them.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a few of the problems include:

Batteries not used the right way; batteries not designed for a specific use can be dangerous.

Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire, or explode.

NewsChannel21 spoke Tuesday with Bend Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki about what kind of precautions people should take and how frequently fires are sparked by the use of lithium-ion batteries.