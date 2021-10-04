Fire damages Madras home office; resident suffers smoke inhalation trying to put it out

Fire

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Madras resident was treated for smoke inhalation Monday morning after he tried to put out a fire that broke out in a home office, a fire official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched around 9:45 a.m. to the reported house fire in the 500 block of First Street, Deputy Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Crews arrived to find law enforcement on scene and light smoke coming from the front door of the two-story home. The fire was found in a back room being used as an entrance, and was quickly extinguished, Skaar said.

The fire was contained to one room, with smoke and water damage in the hallway. Skaar said the one occupant was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist the two adults and three children, Skaar said.