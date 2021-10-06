Bend firefighters extinguish blaze at Fitness 1440

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire at a northeast Bend gym Wednesday morning brought numerous firefighters to the scene and took about an hour to knock down, initial reports indicated.

Firefighters were called around 9:20 a.m. to Fitness 1440 on Northeast Second Street on a report of a fire in the area of the men’s locker room, Bend Fire Inspector Justin Holck said.

All occupants had been evacuated from the gym when fire crews arrived., he said.

Initial reports indicated the fire was in the attic space and proved challenging for crews to reach and extinguish, with heavy smoke in areas of the building initially limiting visibility.

We’ll have more details as they are made available.