Juniper Canyon couple treated for injuries after bedroom fire traced to cigarette

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A couple were taken to the hospital for treatment after a fire in the bedroom of their Juniper Canyon home Thursday evening that authorities traced to the husband smoking in the bedroom, catching the mattress on fire.

A smoke alarm alerted the female resident to the fire around 6:30 p.m. at a manufactured home on Southeast David Way in Juniper Canyon, southeast of Prineville, Crook County Fire and Rescue Division Chief Russ Deboodt said.

Crews arrived to find the fire in the master bedroom and quickly contained it. At first, both residents were reported to be out of the home, but the man had gone back in to try to extinguish the fire, which Deboodt said began in the mattress. He was helped out of the house by fire crews.

The residents were evaluated on the scene and taken to St. Charles Prineville, one for smoke inhalation and the other for burns sustained while trying to put out the blaze, Deboodt said. The house was still inhabitable and the couple was able to return home after treatment at the hospital, he added.

Redmond Fire & Rescue provided a mutual aid medic for station coverage. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police also provided assistance at the scene.