Fire destroys SW Bend home; cause under investigation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A house was destroyed by fire in southwest Bend Wednesday morning while the residents were away, but the family dog was found safe outside when crews arrived, officials said.

The fire was reported by neighbors shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 19700 block of Opal Avenue, and crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, as well as the back deck, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki sad.

The house is considered a complete loss, with nearly $100,000 in damages to the building and contents, Derlacki said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The Sunriver Fire Department also responded to the scene, while Redmond Fire & Rescue provided an engine to help cover the city until the fire was controlled, Derlacki said.

The displaced family declined an offer of American Red Cross disaster assistance and made other arrangements, officials said.