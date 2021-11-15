Bathroom trash can fire at Farewell Bend Park stopped fast; investigators seek info

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A trash can fire in a bathroom at Farewell Bend Park was quickly extinguished Sunday evening, and damage was limited by the building’s concrete-block construction, a fire official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the reported fire in the bathroom building at the park on Reed Market Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The damage was limited to one of the bathroom stalls, causing about $1,000 in damage.

“Luckily, the building is built of concrete blocks,” Derlacki said, “and this construction type kept the fire from spreading further.”

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call Deschutes County dispatch at 541-693-6911.