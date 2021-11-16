Fire destroys SW Redmond duplex unit; neighbor spared, but 2 families displaced

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One of two southwest Redmond duplex units was destroyed by a fire that spread from the garage Tuesday afternoon, while the adjacent unit was relatively undamaged, a fire official said. But the American Red Cross was called in to help the families displaced from both units.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 2:40 p.m. to a garage fire in the 3100 block of Southwest Volcano Avenue, Captain Ken Brown said.

After ensuring everyone appeared to be out of the building, firefighters entered the garage to knock down the main body of the fire, while other crews searched the interior of both units to be sure no one was still inside. Other firefighters accessed the attic from the exterior to stop the fire from causing further damage.

Extensive salvage and overhaul operations during about two hours. The duplex where the fire originated was considered a total loss, with fire, smoke and water damage, but the other side “is relatively unscathed,” Brown said. Total losses to building and contents were estimated at $75,000.

No injuries were reported, he said, and the fire’s cause was under investigation.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents and provide shelter and supplies. Bend Fire and Rescue was called to help cover Redmond’s district while firefighting efforts were underway.

Other mutual-aid assistance was provided by Redmond police, Central Electric Cooperative and Cascade Natural Gas.