Fire destroys back half of loaded moving truck on George Millican Road

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A brake problem apparently sparked a fire that destroyed the back half of a fully loaded moving truck on George Millican Road near Prineville Wednesday morning, a fire official said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were called to milepost 6.5 on the road around 6:30 a.m. and found the 40-foot trailer half-involved in fire, Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

The trailer was full of a home’s contents, including furniture and other personal items. Deboodt said they were able to hold the fire to the rear of the trailer, saving some of the personal items inside.

The driver reported hearing a tire blow, most likely from a seized brake caliper, Deboodt said. The heat from the caliper likely caused the tires to catch fire, which then spread to the trailer.

No injuries were reported. Crook County Fire & Rescue was assisted by the sheriff’s office and the county Road Department.