SE Bend family acts fast; firefighters stop garage blaze before it can spread

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that caused $15,000 in damage to the garage of a southeast Bend home Friday morning was caused by a wick used to light smoking materials that was left unattended near combustibles on a shelf, a fire official said.

The resident had gone back into the home in the 61000 block of Southeast Rolo Court, and the combustibles ignited, Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

Firefighters responded to the reported garage fire shortly after 11 a.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze, Derlacki said.

The family of three were out of the house and safe when crews arrived. Derlacki said the residents’ quick call to 911 meant firefighters could arrive and stop the fire from spreading out of the garage.

The family had renters insurance and were able to find a hotel room for a few nights until they can return, Derlacki added.