Fire heavily damages Prineville home, claims family’s dog

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a Prineville family’s home while they were away Saturday night and also claimed their dog’s life, Crook County Fire and Rescue officials said.

A neighbor called in the fire around 8:30 p.m. at a small single-story home on Northwest Sixth Street, Crook County Fire Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

Crews arrived to find a working fire in the living room of the home. They were able to quickly contain the blaze, but there was significant heat and smoke damage throughout, Deboodt said.

The accidental cause of the fire was determined to be combustibles stored too close to the home’s wood stove, the fire official said.

Other than the family dog who perished, no injuries were reported.

An American Red Cross disaster response team was contacted to assist the displaced family.

Nine firefighters responded to the scene with two engines, a medic unit and several command vehicles. Crook County Fire was assisted on the scene by Prineville police, Crook County sheriff’s deputies and Pacific Power.