Fire breaks out on BNSF train locomotive south of Bend; no injuries reported

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire broke out late Wednesday morning in the front locomotive of a BNSF Railway freight train south of Bend, bringing Bend Fire crews to the scene to douse the blaze. All crew were off the train safely and no injuries were reported.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the reported fire in the first engine of a northbound train that had stopped west of milepost 145 on Highway 97, near Lava Butte.

BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said the fire broke out four miles south of Bend in the lead locomotive of a northbound freight train heading from Klamath Falls to Bend, loaded with general freight merchandise, such as asphalt and lumber products.

The crew immediately stopped the train and got off, with first responders on site quickly, as well as BNSF mechanical personnel inspecting both the track and train, Melonas said. The line was shut down, he said, and there were no reports of derailment.

Initial, reports from the scene indicated smoke and flames were coming from the top of the front locomotive, which had been shut down. The fire was out within an hour.

Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said it appeared to be an electrical fire due to a breaking issue of some sort. He said it likely would take a few hours to have BNSF engineers arrive and inspect the locomotive, uncouple and move the front engine into town and get the rest of the train moving on its way.

A lane of southbound Highway 97 was blocked for Bend Fire crews working on the scene.