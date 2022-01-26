Skip to Content
Fire destroys home in SW Bend’s Tetherow neighborhood; lone occupant escapes safely

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fast-moving fire destroyed a home in southwest Bend’s Tetherow subdivision Wednesday morning and the lone occupant was able to escape safely, authorities on scene said.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 61500 block of Meeks Trail, with several callers to 911 dispatchers reporting it was fully engulfed. The smoke plume was visible across a wide area of Bend.

Bend Fire crews took up a defensive strategy upon arrival and searched to ensure no one was inside. The one resident was out before crews arrived, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The first-floor roof collapsed, he noted.

Roads in the immediate area were closed. Derlacki said Redmond Fire personnel also were on scene assisting.

