La Pine firefighters quickly stop blaze in unoccupied manufactured home

It's second house fire on street in 2 days, but officials say not suspicious

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – La Pine firefighters quickly stopped a fire in an unoccupied manufactured home Monday evening. It was the second house fire on the same street in three days, but an official said neither fire is considered suspicious at this time.

Thirteen La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters with an engine and two tenders responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday to neighbors’ report of smoke and flames coming from the single-wide manufactured home at 52540 Antler Lane, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said Tuesday. Five members of the fire district’s support team also went to the scene.

They arrived to find the fire in an older manufactured home with several attached outbuildings and porches, Supkis said, adding that it had been unoccupied for several months.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down within seven minutes of arrival, the fire chief said, and completed searches of the residence. They worked for two hours, protecting the rest of the home. No injuries were reported.

The fire originated in the living room and the cause is under investigation, Supkis said, with investigators looking closely at electrical circuits in the area of the fire.

More than two days earlier, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a similar structure fire at 52586 Antler Lane, Supkis said.

The property owner was present at that fire and was able to get out safely. The fire chief said the cause is officially undetermined, but investigators are looking at a kerosene lamp in use at the time, due to the fire’s location and witnessed spread.

Fire crews worked at that fire scene for nearly four hours, and no injuries were reported. Supkis said the property was not insured and noted it was not the owner’s primary residence.