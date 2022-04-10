Crook County firefighters stop Juniper Canyon blaze that destroyed structures, RVs

Despite windy conditions, fire contained to half-acre property of origin; cause under investigation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire in the Juniper Canyon area of Crook County Saturday evening put up a smoke plume visible for miles and destroyed several small structures and RVs, but firefighters kept it from spreading to the surrounding area, an official said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were called around 6:45 p.m. to the reported fire at a property on Southeast Mossberg Loop, about 12 miles southeast of Prineville, Division Chief Russell Deboodt said Sunday.

A dozen personnel responded, arriving to find about a half-acre of personal property on fire, including a small residential structure, several outbuildings and RVs, along with several rubbish piles, Deboodt said.

The blaze had begun to spread to the surrounding grass and brush, Deboodt said, but despite Saturday’s gusty winds, firefighters were able to contain it to the property of origin.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, he added.

The fire department sent two engines, two water tenders, a medic and a command vehicle to the scene. They were assisted by Crook County sheriff’s deputies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Deboodt said.