Garage fire damages home on Hunters Circle in Bend; residents unhurt, firefighters rescue 2 cats

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A garage fire damaged a home on Bend’s north end Saturday afternoon, but the residents escaped uninjured and fire crews rescued two cats, who also are okay, a fire official said.

The fire was reported around 1:25 p.m. in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle, north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97. Crews arrived to find a working fire in the garage, which was reported to be knocked down in about 20 minutes, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

Two cats were rescued from the home and were doing okay, Kettering added. The residents were being offered assistance from an American Red Cross disaster team, while investigators looked for the cause of the blaze.