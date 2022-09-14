Skip to Content
Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras

Fire officials say debris piles hampered efforts to douse fire at Madras mobile home early Wednesdsay
Jefferson County Fire & EMS
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A passing motorist early Wednesday morning spotted a fire that destroyed an apparently unoccupied mobile home on the Culver Highway in Madras, but fire crews were able to protect nearby homes and property, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS crews were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to the fire in the 1600 block of Southwest Culver Highway, Fire Chief Jeff Blake said. They arrived to find the single-wide mobile home fully ablaze and used a defensive strategy and tactics to put it out.

The mobile home was a total loss, but surrounding homes were protected. Blake said firefighters’ efforts were hampered by a number of debris piles and items stored beside the house.

There were no injuries, the fire chief said, adding that the owner or occupant was unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by ODOT, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Warm Springs Fire & Safety.

KTVZ news sources

