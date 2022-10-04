Skip to Content
Fire destroys NE Bend home; officials say it was up for sale

Firefighters on the scene of a Tuesday morning house fire on NE Olney Avenue in Bend
Rhea Panela/KTVZ
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Tuesday morning apparently destroyed a northeast Bend home that was unoccupied and up for sale, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 6:50 a.m. to the blaze in the 500 block of Northeast Olney Avenue.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said at the scene that no one was at the home, which was listed for sale and appears to be a total loss.

Deschutes County property tax records indicate the 2,100-square-foot two-story home was built in 1930 and most recently valued at $617,000.

Derlacki said more information would be released later Tuesday.

Some neighbors said their power went out around the time of the blaze.

