Fire that heavily damaged NE Bend home up for sale found to be arson; info sought from public

(Update: Police, fire officials say fire intentionally caused)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire Tuesday morning that heavily damaged a northeast Bend home that was up for sale has been determined to be apparent arson, and Oregon State Police have joined Bend police and fire officials in the investigation.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 6:50 a.m. to the blaze in the 500 block of Northeast Olney Avenue.

The first crews to arrive found smoke coming from the roof and a fire inside, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the home and contents.

Derlacki said at the scene that no one was at the home at the time of the fire, and that it was listed for sale.

Police and fire investigators worked through Tuesday and into Wednesday, determining the fire was intentionally caused, Derlacki said.

With an ongoing, active investigation underway, anyone with information is asked to call police at 541-693-6911.

Deschutes County property tax records indicate the 2,100-square-foot two-story home was built in 1930 and most recently valued at $617,000.

A Zillow listing indicated the home was for sale for just under $1 million, having had a $50,000 price cut in mid-August.

Some neighbors said their power went out around the time of the blaze.