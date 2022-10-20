Early-morning fire destroys two homes south of Redmond, determined to be arson

(Update: Investigators say fire was intentionally set)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Residents escaped a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed two homes south of Redmond and was determined to be arson, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 4:30 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 500 block of Harvest Avenue, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Crews arrived to find two homes heavily involved in fire and flames spreading to the surrounding dry brush and juniper trees, he said.

Mooney said crews were able to make a quick stop on the spreading blaze and contain the fire to the two structures. Firefighters were on scene for several hours, putting out hot spots.

All occupants of the two structures were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported.

“After conducting interviews and examining material evidence at the scene, fire investigators have determined that this morning’s fire was intentionally set,” Mooney said in an afternoon update. “Fire investigators will be working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.”

Earlier Thursday, Mooney said, “This is a good reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home, and to have and practice your home fire escape plan. Plan, practice and be prepared.”

The fire marshal thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue and Cloverdale Rural Fire District for their assistance.