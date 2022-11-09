Fire destroys maintenance building on Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte

No injuries reported; fire's cause undetermined

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A large maintenance building went up in flames early Tuesday on SW Brasada Ranch Road in Powell Butte, and fire investigators were unable to determine the cause.

Crook County Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 6 a.m. and arrived to find the building fully involved, Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

Several large master streams of water were used to knock down the flames, Deboodt said. Crews then used hand lines to finish extinguishing the blaze.

No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries, the fire official said.

Three engines, a water tender, two command vehicles and 11 personnel were called to the fire. CCF&R was assisted on the scene by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Redmond Fire & Rescue.