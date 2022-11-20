Grass Valley hemp plant explosion, fire injure at least 5, 1 critically, prompt city’s evacuation; Hwy. 97 reopens

(Update: New details on injuries; evacuation to continue overnight; Hwy. 97 reopens)

GRASS VALLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – At least five workers were injured, one critically, in an explosion and fire at a hemp manufacturing plant in Grass Valley Sunday afternoon, prompting evacuation of the Sherman County community and an hours-long closure of U.S. Highway 97, authorities said.

The blast and blaze were reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Bio Farm, according to Dana Pursley-Haner, Sherman County’s director of emergency services.

“Initially, there was a first explosion in one of their side rooms, the extraction room” at the facility, roughly 80-by-100 feet in size, located in the former Grass Valley School, Pursley-Haner said.

South Sherman Fire and Rescue, Moro and North Sherman Fire units responded, as well as Sherman County Ambulance and the sheriff’s office.

She said a total of about eight people were initially treated, two “pretty critical,” one of whom was flown by Life Flight to Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Burn Center. Sheriff’s deputies later said that five plant employees suffered burns, one “significant” burns.

Officials decided to evacuate Grass Valley, a city of about 150, due to the chemicals kept on site, Pursley-Hander said, also confirming there had been subsequent “mini-explosions” from the toxic chemicals stored on site.

Sherman County sheriff’s deputies said the evacuation was “due to a large volume of combustible chemicals and the possibility of a large explosion.”

“We’re erring on the side of caution,” Pursley-Hander said. She said around in the early evening that officials hoped the situation was improved enough that residents could return home by around midnight. But sheriff's officials later said the evacuation will continue through the night, with the situation to be reassessed Monday morning.

Firefighters initially worked to put out the fire but backed off to a defensive status, letting the fire burn. “It was too dangerous for us to go in any more, due to the chemicals,” Pursley-Haner said.

Some six hours later, the fire was still actively burning, and the building had been deemed a total loss.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist evacuees and a shelter was established at the Moro Fire Station/Sherman County Emergency Services building, the emergency official said.

An 11-mile stretch of Highway 97 between Moro and south of Grass Valley was closed for hours but reopened around 7:30 p.m. ODOT advised motorists that due to the fire and fog in the area, they should continue to “use caution and watch for emergency responders.”

Grass Valley is about 110 miles north of Bend.

