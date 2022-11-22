Early-AM NE Bend shed fire spreads to garage, home; residents escape unhurt

Two dogs also get out safely; damage estimated at $70,000; cause under investigation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A neighbor’s report and police knocking on the door helped two northeast Bend residents and their two dogs escape a fire early Tuesday morning that spread from a shed to the garage and home, causing $70,000 in damage.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to a neighbor’s report of a shed on fire on Stacy Lane, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

Police arrived on scene first and found the shed was engulfed, with flames spreading to the house and trees. They knocked on the door to alert the occupants, who escaped unharmed, along with both of their dogs, Derlacki said.

The fire had spread to the garage when fire crews arrived. Derlacki said they quickly stopped the blaze, keeping it from spreading to the home’s interior.

Damages were estimated at $70,000 to the home, contents and two cars parked in the driveway, one of which was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, with investigators returning to the scene later in the morning. An American Red Cross disaster team was called in to assist the residents.

Derlacki noted that both occupants rent and have renters’ insurance.

"Bend Fire Department highly recommends anyone who rents or leases obtain renters' insurance for them and their families," the fire official said in a news release.

"This is a low-cost insurance policy that can protect you, in the event of a fire like this," he added. "The homeowner’s insurance will only cover the loss to the building, not your personal belongings. Check with your insurance provider for details, but many times, having car and renters’ insurance with the same company can help reduce the cost through discounts for multiple policies."