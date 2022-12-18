Fire destroys Tumalo manufactured home; homeowner used heat gun to try to thaw frozen pipes

Heat conducted by metal pipe ignited combustibles; fire officials offer safety advice

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A challenging fire that destroyed a 1960s-era manufactured home in Tumalo on Sunday afternoon was sparked by the owner’s efforts to use a heat gun to thaw frozen pipes, prompting fire officials to remind of the dangers involved and advise caution when doing so.

One cat perished and two others were missing after the fire, which was reported around 12:15 p.m. at a single-wide manufactured home in the 65000 block of 85th Street, Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

The crew of Engine 322 was on scene in less than 10 minutes but faced difficulty dousing the fire, as it had traveled through voice spaces in the 960-square-foot home, built in 1968, Kettering said.

The fire was stopped within 30 minutes, Kettering said, but complete extinguishing took longer, “as the home had a significant amount of combustible material inside,” the fire official said.

An American Red Cross disaster team was dispatched to assist the homeowner and two other adults living in the home. Kettering said the family did not have insurance.

The homeowner told fire officials his pipes had frozen, and he was using a heat gun at the back of the house in an attempt to thaw them.

“Heat conducted along the metal pipe ignited combustibles inside the dwelling,” Kettering wrote in a news release, “and the fire spread rapidly to the ceiling, through the ceiling board and into the voice space between the ceiling and the roof.”

The home, valued at $75,000, was a total loss. The contents, valued at $40,000, sustained a $25,000 loss.

"The recent cold weather has led to several frozen water pipes throughout the area," Kettering wrote. "Bend Fire & Rescue encourages the community to take steps to prevent frozen domestic and fire sprinkler lines by ensuring buildings are adequately insulated, especially attic and crawl-space areas that could have very low temperatures. Insulating crawl space vents with foam blocks and turning off water to exterior spigots can also help.

"If the pipes do freeze, gentle heat is best. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes. A hair dryer or portable space heater may be used, but ensure that the heater is suitable for indoor use and located well away from combustible materials. Also keep in mind that metal pipes conduct heat, so ensure that there are no combustibles on or near metal pipes," Kettering added

For more cold weather safety tips, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/safety-tips-emergency-preparedness/fall-winter-safety-tips.