Heater for goat’s manger sparks fire that heavily damages home south of Sunriver

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that heavily damaged a home south of Sunriver early Saturday morning was caused by an electrical heater in a plywood-and-straw manger housing a goat, a La Pine fire official said.

La Pine Rural Fire District crews responded to the fire, reported at 12:23 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way in the Deschutes River Recreation Homesites neighborhood, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said.

Working smoke detectors alerted four residents to the fire in the manager, next to the home’s attached garage, Supkis said. They were able to escape safely and rescue the goat.

The closest fire station crew was out on an emergency call, Supkis said, so the first-in crews responded from Sunriver, which provided mutual aid, and district stations on Huntington and Burgess Road.

A total of 11 firefighters with two engines, three water tenders and support unit responded.

“Fire crews also had to contend with very icy road conditions,” Supkis said in a news release.

The first crews arrived to find the attached garage fully involved and flames spreading through the attic of the single-story home. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and rescued three more pets from the home, though one cat and a rabbit were unaccounted for, Supkis said.

No injuries were reported, but the damage was extensive. Firefighters spent four hours on scene and were able to salvage a few personal items, including Christmas gifts.

An American Red Cross disaster team was called to provide assistance to the residents, the fire chief said, adding that the property is insured.