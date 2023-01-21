Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed a small camper at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment late Saturday afternoon, putting up tall flames and black smoke. Investigators determined it was accidental in nature, related to someone smoking inside.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded around 3:50 p.m. to the reported fire on Hunnell Road just north of Cooley Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

Arriving units found the pickup-style camper was fully engulfed, but firefighters were able to quickly put it out before it spread to other vehicles, Kettering said. Total losses were estimated at $1,500.

The camper occupant, who was unidentified, had left the scene before fire crews arrived, she said.

When the first fire crews arrived, they found that another motor home was parked directly in front of the fire hydrant, the fire official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue said it "would like to remind drivers to never park blocking a fire hydrant; in fact, Oregon law prohibits parking within 10 feet of a fire hydrant.

"Please help your first responders by keeping hydrants clear and unobstructed at all times. For more safety tips, visit our website at https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/education-safety-tips."