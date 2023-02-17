Chimney fire at SW Bend home causes $150,000 in damage, losses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A chimney fire at a southwest Bend home had begun spreading and started an adjacent tree on fire before crews put it out Friday evening. Officials said it caused about $150,000 in damage and content losses.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 7:20 p.m. to the reported fire in the 19000 block of Kemple Drive, off Century Drive, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman. Neighbors alerted the occupants, then called 911. Three engine crews, a ladder truck, a command staff and ambulance responded.

The first crews arrived to find a two-story house with the chimney chase and adjacent tree burning.

The fire had minor extension into the attic and interior spaces before crews quickly extinguished it and conducted overhaul to protect the contents.

The fire started in the chimney chase, Wyman said, adding that the cause remains under investigation.

Damages were estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $50,000 in contents.

“Bend Fire and Rescue reminds everyone to have your wood-burning chimneys cleaned and inspected annually,” Wyman said in a news release.