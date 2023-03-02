Sprinkler system stops late-night grease fire in SW Redmond apartment; 5 residents displaced

Resident receives minor burns; fire marshal offers directions to safely stop grease fires

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A sprinkler system stopped a grease fire late Wednesday night in a southwest Redmond apartment that displaced five people from two apartments, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was alerted around 11:20 p.m. to the fire at the RedPoint Apartments on Southwest Pumice Avenue, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Arriving crews saw no visible smoke or flames from the building, which was evacuated, Mooney said.

An investigation found that a grease fire had occurred in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment that was quickly put out by the sprinkler system.

Mooney said fire crews assisted residents with water removal and ensured everyone was accounted for.

One resident received minor burns and was treated on scene, Mooney said. Redmond firefighters were assisted on the scene by Redmond Police.

"Grease fires happen when oil, grease, or fat on a stovetop, oven, or deep-fat fryer gets hot enough to ignite, Mooney said. "These fires burn very hot and can spread if not handled properly."

The fire marshal said the instructions for how to put out a grease fire need to be followed in this exact order:

Turn off the stove. Cover the pot, pan, or fryer with a lid. Douse the fire with baking soda, salt, or a fire extinguisher—never water

"Fire sprinklers can dramatically reduce the heat, flames and smoke produced in a fire," Mooney added. "Properly installed and maintained fire sprinklers help save lives."