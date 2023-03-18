Early-morning fire destroys Crooked River Ranch outbuilding; crews contain blaze, prevent spread

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire at Crooked River Ranch early Saturday morning destroyed a small outbuilding and the tractor and flatbed trailer inside, but firefighters prevented major damage to other structures and kept it from spreading to the surrounding brush and trees.

A neighbor who spotted a glow from their house around 1 a.m. called Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue crews to the 6100 block of Northwest Rainbow Road, initially reporting it as a possible vegetation fire, Fire Chief Sean Hartley said.

The first crews to arrive found an outbuilding fully involved and began defensive firefighting operations to contain the fire to the structure and prevent damage to exposures and a spread to the wildland interface, Hartley said.

The rural area has no fire hydrants, he said, and water tenders were used to supply firefighters, who controlled the fire in about a half-hour. Crews remained on scene until 3 a.m. conducting overhaul and ensuring the fire was fully out.

No injuries were reported. The property owners were home at the time and were awakened by neighbors.

Several 911 callers reported hearing explosions, caused by two small propane tanks in the structure that exploded, Hartley sed.

The building and contents were a total loss; a dollar estimate was not available. A nearby small shed sustained minor heat damage, but the home on the property, about 50 to 75 feet away, was undamaged.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping investigate the cause of the fire.

Mutual-aid assistance also was provided by the Redmond and Cloverdale fire departments.