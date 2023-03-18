Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 3:32 PM

Early-morning fire destroys Crooked River Ranch outbuilding; crews contain blaze, prevent spread

CRR outbuilding fire passer-by 318-1
Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue
Passer-by got photos of fire that destroyed Crooked River Ranch outbuilding
CRR outbuilding fire passer-by 318-2
Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue
Passer-by got photos of fire that destroyed Crooked River Ranch outbuilding early Saturday morning
CRR outbuilding fire scene CRRFR 318
Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue
Crooked River Ranch fire crews were on scene for about 2 hours

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire at Crooked River Ranch early Saturday morning destroyed a small outbuilding and the tractor and flatbed trailer inside, but firefighters prevented major damage to other structures and kept it from spreading to the surrounding brush and trees.

A neighbor who spotted a glow from their house around 1 a.m. called Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue crews to the 6100 block of Northwest Rainbow Road, initially reporting it as a possible vegetation fire, Fire Chief Sean Hartley said.

The first crews to arrive found an outbuilding fully involved and began defensive firefighting operations to contain the fire to the structure and prevent damage to exposures and a spread to the wildland interface, Hartley said.

The rural area has no fire hydrants, he said, and water tenders were used to supply firefighters, who controlled the fire in about a half-hour. Crews remained on scene until 3 a.m. conducting overhaul and ensuring the fire was fully out.

No injuries were reported. The property owners were home at the time and were awakened by neighbors.

Several 911 callers reported hearing explosions, caused by two small propane tanks in the structure that exploded, Hartley sed.

The building and contents were a total loss; a dollar estimate was not available. A nearby small shed sustained minor heat damage, but the home on the property, about 50 to 75 feet away, was undamaged.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping investigate the cause of the fire.

Mutual-aid assistance also was provided by the Redmond and Cloverdale fire departments.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content