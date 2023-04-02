Pile burn of tumbleweeds on windy afternoon sparks barn fire east of Bend, $6,000 damage

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A property owner east of Bend was burning a pile of tumbleweeds near a metal pole barn Sunday afternoon when strong winds spread embers into stored hay and soon to the barn, leading to $6,000 in losses. It also prompted a reminder to check burning regulations for your area.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 5:35 p.m. to the reported barn fire on Skywagon Drive, off Dodds Road and Cougar Trail about nine miles east of Bend, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

Crews arrived to find the small fire involving a pole barn and contents, which they quickly extinguished, she said.

An investigation found the property owner had burned a pile of tumbleweeds in an area beside the pole burn about 20 minutes before discovering the fire.

Kettering said embers from the fire were carried by strong winds into hay stored in a covered area beside the barn. Radiant heat to the barn’s metal siding spread the fire to structural posts and items stored in the barn.

Damage was estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

All fire agencies throughout Central Oregon regulate debris burning and may close burning periodically due to weather or other factors, Kettering noted.

Community members wishing to burn are required to find out what the burning regulations are for their area and ensure that they are followed.

The fire official said debris burning is permanently banned by ordinance within the Bend city limits but is generally permitted within the surrounding Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2, with the exception of fire season and weather-related closures.

A copy of the Bend burning regulations can be found at: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/fire-and-life-safety-information/burning-regulations-and-permits