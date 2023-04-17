Fire destroys manufactured home in Romaine Village, 2 dogs perish; 2nd house blaze stopped in NW Bend

(Update: Details on Romaine Village blaze, 2nd fire at home under construction)

As crews left SW Limelight Drive, they were called to home under construction on NW Tharp Avenue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed a manufactured home in the Romaine Village neighborhood of southwest Bend Monday evening and claimed the life of two family dogs, but officials said there were no other injuries and Bend Fire & Rescue crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m. by multiple callers at a home in the 19000 block of SW Limelight Drive, off Murphy Road near Brookswood Boulevard, Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

Several callers said the home was fully involved in the fire, which was threatening nearby homes. Crews arrived and were able to stop the blaze before it could spread to any other structures or vegetation.

Firefighters soon confirmed no one was home at the time, but sadly, the family lost two dogs in the fire.

Derlacki said the fire appeared to have been caused by hot embers that fell out of the woodstove and ignited materials near the hearth.

The home was a complete loss, he said, with part of the roof collapsing. All four occupants and two guests were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Losses were estimated at $50,000 to the structure and contents. Several streets were closed until the last fire crews cleared the scene two hours later.

As those last crews were leaving, around 7:35 p.m., another structure fire was reported at a hone under construction on Northwest Tharp Avenue in the Discovery West neighborhood, near Summit High School. Derlacki said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the crawlspace vents and called 911.

Crews found smoke in the home and crawlspace, but no active flames. The fire was confined to the crawlspace and the smoke was removed.

The fire official said the cause was not identified but appeared related to construction work that happened earlier in the day. No one lives at the home yet and no one was on site at the time of the fire.

Fire damage was limited to under the home and flooring that crews removed to gain access. Damage was estimated at $25,000. The home was turned over to owners and contractors.