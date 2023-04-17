State fire marshal calls up C. Oregon firefighter task force to help battle large fire in downtown John Day

(Update: John Day fire reported contained)

JOHN DAY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A dozen firefighters from four Central Oregon agencies were assembled as a task force by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office Monday night to head east and help crews battle a large fire threatening businesses in downtown John Day.

Crews and engines from Bend, Sunriver, Redmond and Jefferson County headed to Prineville to assemble, then head east to the Grant County community about 150 miles to the east to assist in structural protection efforts, state fire marshal spokeswoman Alison Green confirmed to NewsChannel 21.

“We have also worked with the resources in John Day to have an aerial resource to help in firefighting efforts as well,” Green said.

The Blue Mountain Eagle reported the major fire apparently began shortly before 6 p.m. at a former Radio Shack, now DP Home Entertainment on East Main Street. Businesses on either side were evacuated as a large plume of noxious smoke rose high into the sky, the newspaper reported.

Volunteer firefighters and other first responders from John Day, Canyon City and Prairie City responded to the scene, including Grant County sheriff’s deputies Oregon State Police and ODOT to help with crowd control.

The paper said the fire was contained shortly before 11 p.m. and crews were mopping up hotspots. No injuries were reported.