Fierce fire destroys two-story La Pine log home; no injuries, cause under investigation

(Update: Details on fire; two-story log home a total loss)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire destroyed a two-story log home in La Pine Wednesday morning, also spreading to vehicles and motor homes parked near by.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the fire reported in the 15000 block of Cornell Drive, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Daugherty said.

The fire was discovered by the homeowner and others living on the property, he said. Initial calls to 911 indicated the fire already had engulfed the home’s interior and was spreading to vehicles near the home.

Sixteen La Pine RFPD firefighters responded with an engine, three water tenders, a medic, support vehicle and duty officer. Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies assisted by providing road closures and support for the homeowner. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist as well.

Crews arrived to find the 1,700-square-fooot two-story log home with heavy smoke and flames. The structure was originally built in 1980 and completed in 1997.

Daugherty said La Pine RFPD was able to respond with sufficient personnel and apparatus due to resources available through a shift change. But he said no fire district resources were available to respond to other 911 calls for three hours during firefighting operations.

There were no injuries among the homeowner, his dog and others living on the property.

Crews put out the fire from the exterior due to the heavy involvement, downed power lines and other safety concerns. Daugherty said the first fire engine arrived to put water on the home within 15 minutes of dispatch.

The home is considered a total loss, he said, and the cause remains under investigation.

As we move into the warmer spring and summer, officials said you can reduce your risk of wildfire by creating at least 30 feet of defensible space around your home and a fire-resistant zone.

