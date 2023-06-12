Fire damages SW Madras duplex; cause under investigation

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that began outside a southwest Madras duplex Monday evening and spread into the attic, as well as the crawl space under the house, authorities said.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS crews were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. to the reported fire in the 900 block of Southwest Willow Street, Fire Chief Jeff Blake. They arrived to find an active blaze, with heavy smoke and flames from the attic on one side of the duplex.

A resident of the unit that burned returned home to find the fire burning the fence, eaves and attic, Blake said, adding that the other side of the duplex was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, Blake said, but the building had moderate damage due to smoke and salvage and overhaul operations.

The fire’s cause is under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and Jefferson County Fire & EMS personnel.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by the Madras Police Department, Pacific Power and the American Red Cross.