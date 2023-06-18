Smoke alarms awaken, alert residents to deck fire that caused $150,000 damage to home on Powell Butte Highway

Investigators trace fire's cause to improper disposal of smoking materials

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Smoke alarms awakened and alerted residents to a deck fire that caused $150,000 in damage at a home east of Bend late Saturday night. Fire investigators traced the cause to improper disposal of smoking materials.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the reported fire at a two-story home in the 62000 block of Powell Butte Highway, Deputy Fire Marshall Cindy Kettering said.

The initial report was a fire on the deck of a home, with residents safely evacuated and trying to fight the fire with garden hoses, Kettering said. Crews arrived to find the fire was confined to the large exterior deck and home siding.

While the fire caused no direct damage to the home, the fire official said there was moderate smoke damage and some water damage, as several large windows had broken during the homeowners’ fire suppression efforts. “This is common when cold water encounters heated glass,” Kettering explained.

Damage was estimated at $125,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents. The residents declined Red Cross assistance.

The Alfalfa Fire District provided a water tender for mutual-aid assistance.

Upon investigation, the cause was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials, Kettering said, adding, "Cigarettes should always be discarded into a non-combustible container, never disposed of in landscaping or into anything that can burn."

Kettering also provided this information:

"Smoke alarms save lives! The homeowners were woken by the smoke alarms in the home activating. They acted quickly to evacuate their home and call 911, exactly the right actions to take.

"In the event of a fire, seconds count. You may have as little as two to three minutes to safely evacuate. The earlier the smoke alarm sounds, the more time you and your family have to escape.

"Do you know if your smoke alarms work? If they are over 10 years old, they may not sound in the event of a fire. Alarms over 10 years of age should be replaced. For more information on home fire safety and smoke alarms, visit our website at https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/safety-tips-emergency-preparedness/year-round-safety-tips."