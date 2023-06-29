Trailer loaded with tons of hay catches fire, sparks several spot fires along Tumalo Reservoir Road

Crews from several agencies called in; cause under investigation

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A flatbed trailer loaded with about three tons of hay caught fire while traveling down Tumalo Reservoir Road Thursday afternoon, sparking several spot fires along a 500-yard stretch and prompting a call-out of crews from several agencies to tackle the blazes, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to the reported vehicle fire on Tumalo Reservoir Road near Mock Road, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said. The first crews to arrive found several spot fires along a 500-yard stretch of the road, primarily on the north side of the road, she said.

More resources were requested to assist, including the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Cloverdale Fire District, Kettering said. Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and the county Road Department assisted with traffic control, while an engine crew from Redmond Fire & Rescue was requested to stand by at one of the stations and provide coverage in the district.

Both the wildland component of the fire and the vehicle fire were quickly knocked down, with no structures lost, the fire official said. Damage was limited to $12,000 to the pickup truck, the 8-by-20-foot flatbed trailer and the three tons of hay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Kettering said more information would be released when that work is completed.

"Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community to be very cautious as hot and dry conditions have arrived across the High Desert," Kettering said in a news release.

She urged residents to take the following precautions to prevent vehicle-caused wildfires:

Secure Chains

Practice safe towing. Dragging chains throws sparks. Use appropriate safety pins and hitch ball to secure chains.

No Dragging Parts

Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground.

Check Tire Pressure

Maintain proper tire pressure. Driving on exposed wheel rims will throw sparks.

Carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle and learn how to use it.

Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see—until it’s too late!

Properly Maintain Brakes

Brakes worn too thin may cause metal to metal contact, which can cause a spark.