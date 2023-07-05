Skip to Content
Fire

Early-morning fire heavily damages SW Redmond restaurant; cause under investigation

Flames come from Jody's Drive-Inn Restaurant in Redmond early Wednesday morning
Redmond Fire & Rescue
Flames come from Jody's Drive-Inn Restaurant in Redmond early Wednesday morning
By
Published 1:45 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning that heavily damaged a southwest Redmond restaurant.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded around 4:30 a.m. to the reported possible structure fire at Jody’s Drive Inn in the 800 block of Southwest 14th Street, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

The first crews to arrive found flames coming through the roof and pulled hose lines to make a quick attack on the blaze, Mooney said.

Roads in the area were temporarily shut down during firefighting efforts, he said.

A search confirmed no one was in the building at the time of the fire, which caused heavy interior damage.

Mooney said fire investigators were on scene Wednesday, conducting interviews and processing the fire scene.

He thanked Redmond Police and ODOT for their assistance.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content