Early-morning fire heavily damages SW Redmond restaurant; cause under investigation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning that heavily damaged a southwest Redmond restaurant.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded around 4:30 a.m. to the reported possible structure fire at Jody’s Drive Inn in the 800 block of Southwest 14th Street, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

The first crews to arrive found flames coming through the roof and pulled hose lines to make a quick attack on the blaze, Mooney said.

Roads in the area were temporarily shut down during firefighting efforts, he said.

A search confirmed no one was in the building at the time of the fire, which caused heavy interior damage.

Mooney said fire investigators were on scene Wednesday, conducting interviews and processing the fire scene.

He thanked Redmond Police and ODOT for their assistance.