Fire ignites in Knott Landfill compost pile from spontaneous combustion; facility will take steps to avoid repeat

Breaking up, cooling down and fully dousing fire takes time

(Update: Adding comments from Bend Fire and solid waste director)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A sizable fire could be seen late Wednesday night, coming from Knott Landfill. Bend Fire and Rescue was called to the composting area, helping with a task expected to take days to complete.

The initial report described a small fire, so only one engine crew was sent.

"They got here and found a much, much bigger fire," Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said Thursday. "So we brought in a second engine. We were able to start putting water on it and making contact with staff here at the (Deschutes County) Department of Solid waste, as well as Republic Services, that runs the recycling center."

The fire was contained to yard debris and wood waste.

Deschutes County Solid Waste Director Tim Brownell said it's believed to be a case of spontaneous combustion. Large piles of organic material like pieces of trees can create enough pressure and heat to ignite.

"There may have been an ember or it may have just been the pressure of all that material all piled up that caused it to initially ignite," Brownell said.

He added that in cases of spontaneous combustion, dryness and heat are factors, and the size of the pile can also contribute to when heat can't escape.

After working with the county and Republic Services through the night, Bend Fire turned the site back over to landfill officials to be monitored at all times, for now.

At mid-morning Thursday, smoke and steam were coming from the pile.

Derlacki said, "Since they're done with it, we'll come back and re-evaluate it, and we'll be able to stop the 24-hour staffing. So know that someone will be out here. "

The pile of yard debris was at least 20 feet tall and has been accumulating for four weeks.

Brownell said, "We're anticipating that's it's going to take the remainder of this week and potentially through next week, to have it all watered down and completely put out."

He said that going forward, the size of the pile needs to be reduced. Employees also will be working to get the material processed more quickly.