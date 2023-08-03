Fire ignites in Knott Landfill compost pile from spontaneous combustion; smoke, steam may linger for days

Breaking up, cooling down and fully dousing fire takes time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire ignited late Wednesday night at Knott Landfill in a large compost pile of recycling and yard debris, apparently from spontaneous combustion, and Bend Fire crews were on scene all night helping knock it down. Officials said it continues to smolder and put up smoke and steam but is not threatening any structures.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the compost facility at Deschutes County’s only landfill, located in southeast Bend.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews worked with Republic Services and county staff to knock down the fire, officials said. “After investigation, the most likely cause of the fire is spontaneous combustion,” county officials said in a news release.

Bend Fire Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said the fire initially was called in as a “small outside fire,” so one engine was sent, but another was added once the first crew provided an update on the situation and the fire’s size.

While smoke remains visible in the area, the landfill remains open to the public. However, yard debris, wood waste and sod collection is being temporarily diverted from the composting facility to another part of the landfill, county officials said.

County Solid Waste Director Tim Brownell said it could take a few days or longer to fully extinguish the fire, which happens fairly frequently at composting and mulching facilities amid the large piles of organic material.

Bend Fire crews cleared the scene Thursday morning and “it’s been turned over to the landfill and recycling center staff for the long-term process of fully cooling off the material,” Derlacki said.

The fire was contained to the one large compost pile, he said, and no buildings were threatened, nor the landfill itself.

“County and Republic Services staff will be on site with water trucks 24 hours a day until the pile is fully processed and all heat removed,” Derlacki said. “The pile will continue to smoke and steam until that happens.”

“The situation is under control and (there’s) no need to call 911,” he added. “Staff on site will call for assistance (from Bend Fire) if the piles start to flame again or more help is needed.”

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee was at the landfill Thursday to speak with Brownell and Derlacki about the fire. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox (our evening newscasts are pre-empted due to sports coverage).