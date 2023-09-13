20 years after Central Oregon’s largest wildfire, Deschutes National Forest is still recovering from the B&B Complex

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It's now been 20 years since the B&B Complex Fire -- two big fires that merged into a giant one -- exploded in the Deschutes National Forest near the Cascades crest and Santiam Pass. The 2003 fire scorched more than 90,000 acres, closed U.S. Highway 20 for days and forced evacuations at Camp Sherman and Black Butte Ranch.

In late August of that year, the Bear Butte Fire and the Booth Fire were ignited by lightning. Winds caused both fires to grow rapidly and eventually merge, exploding into what was managed as the B&B Complex Fire. The blaze even changed the itinerary of President George Bush's Central Oregon visit; instead of visiting Camp Sherman, he flew over the blaze, then gave a speech at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

No lives or homes were lost, fortunately, but the fire cost $38 million to fight and left a legacy visible to Santiam Pass travelers ever since. Eventually, September rainfall helped thousands of firefighters get the upper hand and contain the blaze, but the damage was done and stretched across the skyline.

Looking back at the blaze 15 years later, KGW talked with Forest Service officials who said they'd never seen a fire like it -- growing by square miles overnight - and called it a canary in the coal mine, a huge fire that "heralded the arrival of a new epoch in Oregon -- one of bigger, hotter and more destructive wildfires."

