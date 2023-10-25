Skip to Content
Firefighters douse early-morning fire at SE Bend Vietnamese restaurant; damage held to stove area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A private security patrol discovered a fire in the kitchen of a southeast Bend Vietnamese restaurant early Wednesday morning and firefighters quickly put out the blaze, confining damage to the stove area, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded around 4:20 a.m. to the reported fire at Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant on Southeast Third Street, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said.

Private security called 911 after finding the restaurant was full of smoke, with flames visible in the kitchen, Wyman said.

Three engine crews, a ladder truck, a medic and one command staff were dispatched to the scene.

The fire was extinguished quickly, Wyman said, and the building was ventilated with fans. Adjacent buildings were checked for any fire extension.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the battalion chief said.

