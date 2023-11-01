Late-night fire destroys large shop off Hwy. 97 north of Bend; losses top $700,000

(Update: Adding video, loss estimate)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A large shop building near Highway 97 just north of Bend went up in flames late Tuesday night, and the fire spread to several vehicles, a trailer, RV and brush before crews could stop it, an official said. Losses were estimated at over $700,000.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the reported shop fire in the 64000 block of North Highway 97, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said. Crews arrived to find a large, four-bay shop fully involved in fire at the back of the property.

Bend Fire responded with three engines, a ladder truck, an ambulance and command staff. But its location outside of the city limits meant there were no fire hydrants, so water tenders from the Cloverdale and Sisters fire departments eventually were called in to help assist.

Derlacki said the fire’s cause is under investigation, and could take some time to complete, due to extensive damage to the building. The fire official said the single-story building and contents are considered a total loss.

There is no home on the property, Derlacki said, and no one apparently was on site when the fire began. The building and contents were fully insured.

Derlacki said early Wednesday that crews would be working on scene overnight and into the morning to ensure the fire is completely out. But due to the building’s location off Highway 97, no impact on the morning commute was expected.